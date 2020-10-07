McDonald, Mary "Calamity" Jane It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jane McDonald, on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 74. Devoted Mom to Christine and Martin Milne. Survived by her sister Janet Moffatt (late Robert) and her brothers John and Jeff. Predeceased by her youngest brother Joe. Her nieces and nephews will greatly miss their "Aunty Jane" as will her cousins and extended family. Jane's friends will miss her dearly and the lively conversations they shared. A celebration of Jane's life will be held at a later date. If friends so desire, donations may be made to Hearth Place Cancer Support Centre, 86 Colborne St. W., Oshawa, ON L1G 1L7 or to ALS Canada, 393 University Ave., Suite 1701, Toronto, ON M5G 1E6. Online condolences may be shared at destefanofuneralhomes.ca
"Getting old ain't for sissies." ~Bette Davis