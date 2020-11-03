1/1
Mary Jean HORTON
Peacefully, on Monday, October 26, 2020 at the Lakeridge Health Centre in Bowmanville, at age 62. Mary (nee Tomlinson), beloved wife of Wayne Horton. Loved mother of Jennifer Horton. Dear sister of Diane Hook (Ray), Shirley Notenboom (John), Doug Tomlinson, Tom Tomlinson (Nancy), Bruce Tomlinson and Margaret Aldsworth (Tom) and sister-in-law of Joan Swain (Ralph), Dave Horton (Debbie), Lenny Horton (Wendy), Jean Horton-Ali (Dexter), Bob Horton (Lisa) and Bryan Horton (Tawnie). Predeceased by her parents Charles and Katherine Tomlinson. Mary will be missed by her nieces and nephews and her extended family and friends. A private family service will be held at the Cartwright Union Cemetery in Blackstock. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque through the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985 2171) to a charity of choice. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 3, 2020.
