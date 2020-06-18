Mary Julia (Cliche) Landry
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away May 25, 2020. Comforted by her daughter Deborah at her side. She passed peacefully In her sleep. at 12:45 p.m. at Providence Care Hospital, Kingston. She was predeceased by husband Frank of 65 years. Mother of Deborah (George), Karen (Mel). Lynn (Ned). Frank Joseph Jr. (Lisa). Dearest Grandmother of Adrian, Cheryl (Steve), Christine (Chris). Kaelyn, Josh, and Apryl. Great-grandmother of Kennedy, Julian, and Skylar. She will be very much missed by her nieces and nephews and all family and friends. She will be loved beyond words, missed beyond measure. A celebration of life will be added at a later date. Our MOM was always such a kind, lovable person. to everyone she knew. She left us with beautiful memories, and her love is still our guide. Although we do not see her, she's always by our side. We know our Mom is in a better place where, she's at peace there. I understand that. I just wish I could explain that to my heart. Mom, you'll always be in our hearts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved