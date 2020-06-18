Passed away May 25, 2020. Comforted by her daughter Deborah at her side. She passed peacefully In her sleep. at 12:45 p.m. at Providence Care Hospital, Kingston. She was predeceased by husband Frank of 65 years. Mother of Deborah (George), Karen (Mel). Lynn (Ned). Frank Joseph Jr. (Lisa). Dearest Grandmother of Adrian, Cheryl (Steve), Christine (Chris). Kaelyn, Josh, and Apryl. Great-grandmother of Kennedy, Julian, and Skylar. She will be very much missed by her nieces and nephews and all family and friends. She will be loved beyond words, missed beyond measure. A celebration of life will be added at a later date. Our MOM was always such a kind, lovable person. to everyone she knew. She left us with beautiful memories, and her love is still our guide. Although we do not see her, she's always by our side. We know our Mom is in a better place where, she's at peace there. I understand that. I just wish I could explain that to my heart. Mom, you'll always be in our hearts.



