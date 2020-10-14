1/1
Mary Kathleen BAZELEY
Longtime member of St. Mark's United Church, Whitby. Mary passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the age of 86. Beloved wife to the late Edward (Ted) for 60 years. Loving mother to Lesley Anne (Paul Halinaty), Jim and Don (Teresa), caring grandmother to Erin, Graham, Julie, Philip, Jacob, Maxim and Emma. Mary will be sadly missed by her brother-in-law, Ken Robbins and her extended family, friends, and all who knew her. In keeping with public health requirements, the decision has been made to postpone the public memorial service for Mary. When we are able to, and in accordance with Mary's wishes, we will announce our plans to gather together publicly to celebrate her life with all of the people that cared so much for her. We wish to thank everyone for their warm messages of support, and please know that we are feeling your love, and we are taking strength from it. If desired, memorial donations may be made to St. Mark's United Church Memorial Fund, Heart and Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Association. Memories may be shared at www.mountlawn.ca.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
