It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Louise Wright who was a much loved Mother and Nan, who passed away peacefully on January 14, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Hospital in Oshawa, in her 97th year. She was predeceased by her cherished husband Bob. They were fortunate enough to enjoy 72 years of marriage together. Louise was also pre-deceased by her brother Leslie Morgan and two sisters Lyda Simon and her husband Bob and Edna Chapman and her husband Jack. Louise is survived by her son Edward and his wife Colleen and two grandsons Robert and his wife Debbie and John and his wife Shelley and four great- grandchildren Brian, Sam, Morgan and William. She was lucky to have wonderful nieces and nephews who treated her with love and kindness. Louise got her wish to remain in her home thanks to help from wonderful kind people, who cared for her daily. P.S.W nurses, Irene and Debbie and her very dear friends Karla and Leo, who became family. Nothing was ever too much to ask of them. Thanks also to April and Mary who were Karla's support team and friends. Thanks to the nieces and nephews and neighbors for keeping a close loving watch on her. You are all special and dear to us. Thanks to Dr. Gaschler and Clara for always finding time for mom. A visitation will be held at the Morris Funeral Chapel, 4 Division Street, Bowmanville on Saturday, March 28, 2020 from 1 - 2 p.m. followed by the service at 2:00 p.m. Reception to follow the service. Donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the in memory of Louise would be appreciated.
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 19, 2020