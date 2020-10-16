It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary (Angel) at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age 60. Adored mother of Roger (Iana), and Amanda (Lee). Dear sister of Daniel (Anne). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Tionna, Alyssa, Emily and Tristan. Aunt to Chrystal (Craig) and Elyse (Ashik). Marie was predeceased by her father Roger and her mother Lydie. She will be fondly remembered by all of her family and friends both in Ontario and New Brunswick. Visitation will be on Monday, October 19th from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa with a Memorial Service in the chapel of the funeral home at 11 a.m. Please RSVP online or call 905-433-4711 to register for the visitation or service. Masks are mandatory at all times. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca