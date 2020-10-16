1/1
Mary Lydie LEBLANC
1960-08-14 - 2020-10-06
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary (Angel) at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the age 60. Adored mother of Roger (Iana), and Amanda (Lee). Dear sister of Daniel (Anne). Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren, Tionna, Alyssa, Emily and Tristan. Aunt to Chrystal (Craig) and Elyse (Ashik). Marie was predeceased by her father Roger and her mother Lydie. She will be fondly remembered by all of her family and friends both in Ontario and New Brunswick. Visitation will be on Monday, October 19th from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa with a Memorial Service in the chapel of the funeral home at 11 a.m. Please RSVP online or call 905-433-4711 to register for the visitation or service. Masks are mandatory at all times. Memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved