Mary Margaret (Bell) BOOMER

Passed away peacefully at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the age of 95 years. Beloved wife of the late Rev. Elmore Boomer. Dear mother of Ruth Boomer and Mary (Owen) Lawrence and grandmother of Jen and Peter. Dear sister of Ken Bell, Ruth Nyquist and Dorothea Smith. A Memorial Service will be held at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH, 812 Hortop Street Oshawa on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation held prior at 1 p.m. Memorial Donations may be made to First Baptist Church. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME, 53 Division St. Bowmanville. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 10, 2020
