Mary McIlroy 89 passed away peacefully August 11 2020 at her home with family by her side. Mary Harvey Fraser Peat was born in Motherwell Scotland to parents Thomas Wylie Peat and Sarah Ann Fraser March, 19, 1931. She immigrated to Toronto Canada after successfully graduating High School and working as a shoe saleswomen in downtown Hamilton, Scotland. Later in Canada Mary was a dedicated Bookkeeper at Colonial Sunny Built and W H Ellinger in Pickering where she retired at age 65 after 30 years. She met Nelson William McIlroy at the "Y" badminton club and later married in 1957. Mary (May) is survived by son Jim and wife Karen, five Grandchildren, Ryan (Lindsay), Andrew, Bradly (Shelby), Janine (Steve), and Carley (Darryl), four Great-Grandchildren, Bryant, Owen, Riley, and Bronwyn, and two soon to be newborn boys of Carley and Darryl and Janine and Steve. She is survived by sister-in-law Helen Peat, brother-in-law Carl and Janet McIlroy and Sandra, dear Aunt to Isabel, Helen, Jaqueline, Karen and Henry and predeceased Tom and Morag, Dear mother-in-law to Ron Bolton. Mary is predeceased by her loving husband in 2007, Precious daughter Ann Morag in 2011, two brothers William and wife Annie Peat and Jim Peat. Mom never had an enemy she was loved by all. She loved to laugh and smile, always saying she wanted you to live and enjoy your life. She was an avid badminton, tennis and squash player winning several trophies in the T & D District. She later took up golf and enjoyed playing with Bill and all the grandchildren. She had the patience of an angel and taught Ann and I right and wrong and to be good people. She coached me in Badminton and tennis as a level 4 coach, supported me when I wanted to start my own business, taught me how to drive and taught me to love to travel. Please join the family for 2 minutes of silence to remember, reflect, and honour Mary today at 11:11 a.m. Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society
Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society is appreciated in lieu of flowers.