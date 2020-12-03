1/
Mary McLAREN
The family of the late Mary McLaren wish to acknowledge the expressions of sympathy, love and kindness, we received from so many people following our sad loss.We were overwhelmed by the many cards, emails, calls, visits and words of support during our difficult time. Also, to those who sent flowers and who made charitable donations, we are truly grateful. A special thank you to Doctor Munn, Nurse Natasha, the Palliative Care workers, Rev. Karen Croxall who went "above and beyond" to make Mary comfortable and secure. Finally, to Low & Low, the Lake Ridge Health Kidney Clinic and Keith's Flowers, we thank you. A Celebration of Life will be held in late spring. Please come and share stories and see her beautiful sewing and quilting projects. The McLaren, Andrews and Wasylenky families

Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 3, 2020.
