Mary Prymok, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville with her family by her side. Devoted wife to the late William. Loving mother to Margaret-Anne Stone (Allan) and John Prymok (Donna). Cherished Nanny to Jason (Kelley), Chris (Sheri), Tim (Cara), Sarah (Mike), and Andrea (Alex). Dotting Great Nanny to Caleb, Brittany, Shyanne, Myla, Mary-Anne, Kaylin, Braidon, Austin, Brian, Gavin, Audrey, and Amelia. Dearly loved and will be forever missed. Funeral Service will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday, December 10th in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, service will be by invite only. Memorial donations to Fairview Lodge Long Term Care would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com