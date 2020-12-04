1/1
Mary (Martin) PRYMOK
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Prymok, age 95, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 30th, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Bowmanville with her family by her side. Devoted wife to the late William. Loving mother to Margaret-Anne Stone (Allan) and John Prymok (Donna). Cherished Nanny to Jason (Kelley), Chris (Sheri), Tim (Cara), Sarah (Mike), and Andrea (Alex). Dotting Great Nanny to Caleb, Brittany, Shyanne, Myla, Mary-Anne, Kaylin, Braidon, Austin, Brian, Gavin, Audrey, and Amelia. Dearly loved and will be forever missed. Funeral Service will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday, December 10th in the chapel at 1:30 p.m. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, service will be by invite only. Memorial donations to Fairview Lodge Long Term Care would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oshawa Funeral Home
847 King Street West
Oshawa, ON L1J2L4
9057211234
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Oshawa Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved