Passed away at Hillsdale Estates on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was 96 years old. Mrs. Proctor, who resided in Oshawa since 1951 will be missed by many. She was married to Raymond Proctor in Edinborough, Scotland on December 6, 1945. Mary was a veteran of WWII which is where she met her husband and returned to Canada with him. Mary will never be forgotten as she touched the lives of many. May you rest in peace Mary. As per Mary's wishes, there will be no formal funeral arrangements. www.armstrongfh.ca
