Mary Townsend
1926-03-20 - 2020-07-24
It is with deep sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Mary Townsend. Beloved wife of the late Donald K. Townsend, and devoted mother to Donald R (Liz), Mike (Linda) and Lisabeth. She will be sadly missed by her grandchildren, John, Jason, Daniel, Tara and Stefanie (Justin); and her great-grandchildren, Kayla, Madison and Nolan. She was an avid gardener and artist and was the Secretary Treasurer of Townsend Electric Limited for over 50 years. She will be remembered for her kindness and for her compassionate, gentle nature. A private family service was held. Arrangements entrusted to Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). Memorial donations to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. To share stories with the family or give your condolences please visit armstrongfh.ca Do not stand at my grave and weep I am not there; I do not sleep. I am a thousand winds that blow, I am the diamond glints on snow, I am the sun on ripened grain, I am the gentle autumn rain. When you awaken in the morning's hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circled flight. I am the soft stars that shine at night. Do not stand at my grave and cry, I am not there; I did not die. By Mary Elizabeth Frye


Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
