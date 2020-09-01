With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Matilda Louise Bedard (Tillie) on August 28, 2020 at Burnbrae Gardens in Campbellford, Ontario in her 82nd year. She is survived by her dearly beloved husband of 62 years, Richard Bedard. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie Gander of Blenheim, Ontario. Tillie was a loving and devoted mother of Michael and Alexandra Bedard of Brighton, Ontario and Paul and Karen Bedard of Kemptville, Ontario. She was a cherished Nana to Colin, Justin, Matthew and Emily. She will be deeply missed by her sister Priscella McMullen, nieces Sarah McMullen, Barbara Beatty and husband David. As well as nieces and nephews originally of Ridgetown, Ontario. Tillie's greatest joys were spending time with family, picking wild blueberries and looking for sea shells on the beach. She had such a talent for gardening, baking, wood working and sewing projects. Tillie was known as the 'cookie lady' by all of the dogs in her neighbourhood. She had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humour. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Island Park Retirement Residence and Burnbrae Gardens for their exceptional support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at morrisfuneralchapel.ca
