1/1
Matilda Louise "Tillie" BEDARD
1937-11-01 - 2020-08-28
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Matilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
With great sadness, the family announces the passing of Matilda Louise Bedard (Tillie) on August 28, 2020 at Burnbrae Gardens in Campbellford, Ontario in her 82nd year. She is survived by her dearly beloved husband of 62 years, Richard Bedard. She was the daughter of the late Albert and Carrie Gander of Blenheim, Ontario. Tillie was a loving and devoted mother of Michael and Alexandra Bedard of Brighton, Ontario and Paul and Karen Bedard of Kemptville, Ontario. She was a cherished Nana to Colin, Justin, Matthew and Emily. She will be deeply missed by her sister Priscella McMullen, nieces Sarah McMullen, Barbara Beatty and husband David. As well as nieces and nephews originally of Ridgetown, Ontario. Tillie's greatest joys were spending time with family, picking wild blueberries and looking for sea shells on the beach. She had such a talent for gardening, baking, wood working and sewing projects. Tillie was known as the 'cookie lady' by all of the dogs in her neighbourhood. She had an infectious laugh and a great sense of humour. The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation to Island Park Retirement Residence and Burnbrae Gardens for their exceptional support and care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memoriam to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada. Online condolences may be made at morrisfuneralchapel.ca.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.
4 Division Street
Bowmanville, ON L1C 2Z1
(905) 623-5480
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morris Funeral Chapel Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved