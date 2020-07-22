Passed away suddenly on the 16th of July, 2020. He will be forever loved and in our hearts. Matthew is survived by his mother, Debbie Hansen (Stephen Bull), his siblings, Emily Woods-Girard (Jason), Christopher Charron (Amber), Ricky Charron (Tara), Sherry Carr (Rick), Robbie Charron (Lillian), A.J. and Megan and his, Nan, Inga Hansen. Matthew's father, Richard Charron has predeceased. Matthew was the loving Uncle of Hannah, Sammy, Aavah, Chloe, Josh, Benjamin, Brianna and soon to be, Sawyer John Matthew. Matthew will be sadly missed by his Moster Hanne, Uncle Tom, Christian, Maya, Uncle Tommy and all of his other Viking relatives in Denmark. He will also be deeply missed by his many friends. Visitation will be held at the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street on Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm. To protect the public during the COVID-19 pandemic, we are limiting the number of guests per half hour for this visitation. To reserve your time slot please contact us at (705) 745-4683 between the hours of 8:30 am - 4:30 pm. Please be prepared to provide your name and contact information for the Peterborough Health Unit contact log. Please be aware all attendees are required to wear a mask or facial cover and please have yours on prior to entering. Social Distancing is required and gathering on our outdoor property is not permitted. A private family service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Saturday July 25th . Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com