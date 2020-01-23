|
In loving memory of Maureen Anne Keogan (nee Ralph) July 16th, 1946 - January 9th, 2018 A million times we've needed you, a million times we've cried. If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our heart you hold a place, no one else can ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you didn't go alone. Part of us went with you, the day God took you home. Always loved and cherished by your husband, Dermot, your children Shawn (Andrea), Tara (Richard) & Michael (Bobbi-Jo) and your 8 grandchildren who you loved and adored; Braeden & Makenna, Ben, Matthew & Kylie, and Nathan, Emily & Ryan.
Published in Durham Region News on Jan. 23, 2020