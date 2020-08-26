Maureen LITTLEJOHN

LITTLEJOHN, Maureen With profound sadness we announce the passing of Maureen Barbara Littlejohn (Taillon) at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020 as a result of rapidly developing brain cancer. She was 73 years old and about to celebrate her fifty-second wedding anniversary with her beloved husband Peter. Daughter of John "Dick" and Mary Taillon, loving mother to Melissa Hutchings and Amanda English, Mother-in-Law to Shawn Hutchings and Alex English, and devoted Nana and cheerleader to Nathan, Grace, Ellie, Peter, and Charlotte, Maureen was the centre of their family. She was the wise older sister to Jack Taillon (Frances), Margaret Paslawski (David), and Mariette Taillon (Stan Rowe). Maureen was also a dear aunt and cousin to many. In pursuing her many interests of reading, bridge, golf (the DD group), and theatre, and throughout her 24 year teaching career, Maureen touched the lives of so many people with her kindness, thoughtfulness, and love of entertaining. She was a longtime member of both the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority and Notorious Bridge Club for 45 years, and a dedicated community volunteer. Memorial donations may be made to the Transplant Program at the Toronto General and Western Hospital Foundation (Please visit tgwhf.ca/tribute
or call 416-603-5300) or Canadian Cancer Society https://support.cancer.ca
. In order to allow friends and family to properly honour Maureen's life, a memorial celebration will happen at a later date, but please share your memories at the online condolence at www.oshawafuneralhome.com