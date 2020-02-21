Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MAY BROWN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MAY (Beaulah) BROWN


1920 - 04
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MAY (Beaulah) BROWN Obituary
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday feburary 17th, Loving mother to Betty Lewin(Bill predeceased) Beloved grammie to Sheila(Al predeceased), Shirley(Francis) and Charlene(Dave) Cherished Great grammie to Sarah, Danielle, Christy, Rochelle, Garret, Nikki, Cynthia and William, as well as great great Grammie to Brittany, Gabryel, Tanner, Brodie, William, Kolten, Melanie, Juliana and Cooper. She will be greatly missed by all that know her. A special thanks to her extended family at hillsdale terraces (Cedar Heights) where shes made her home for the past 15 years for the loving compassionate care she received.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MAY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -