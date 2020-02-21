|
Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday feburary 17th, Loving mother to Betty Lewin(Bill predeceased) Beloved grammie to Sheila(Al predeceased), Shirley(Francis) and Charlene(Dave) Cherished Great grammie to Sarah, Danielle, Christy, Rochelle, Garret, Nikki, Cynthia and William, as well as great great Grammie to Brittany, Gabryel, Tanner, Brodie, William, Kolten, Melanie, Juliana and Cooper. She will be greatly missed by all that know her. A special thanks to her extended family at hillsdale terraces (Cedar Heights) where shes made her home for the past 15 years for the loving compassionate care she received.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 21, 2020