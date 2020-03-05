Home

Melanie Sue ASSING

Melanie Sue ASSING Obituary
Peacefully, with her closest family by her side at St. Michael's Hospital, on the night of March 2, 2020 at the age of 55. Proud mother of Jesse Assing for 30 years. Loving daughter of Margaret and the late John Bruce. Cherished sister of Colleen and Jaime Leith, Stewart Bruce and Kristin Goff. Sadly missed by her nieces and nephews Cole, Griffin, Hank, Mazy, Julia, James, and Wesley. Valued friend and family member, near and far. A memorial service will be held at the Low and Low Funeral Home, 1763 Reach Street, Port Perry (905-985-7331) on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with no visitation prior. A reception will follow on the upper level. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Melanie may be made to the Canadian Transplant Association. For online condolences, please visit www.lowandlow.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 5, 2020
