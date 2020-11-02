1/1
Melvin F. Reid
1937-04-10 - 2020-10-31
Melvin Frederick Reid, known to all as Mel, passed away on October 31 at the age of 83. Son of Margaret and George, Mel was born in Toronto and attended Leaside High School where he met Gwynneth Preddy, his wife of 59 years. He later graduated with a Print Management diploma from Ryerson Polytechnic Institute. Mel had a solid career as a commercial photographer from the mid-'80s until his retirement. Mel was a nature lover who enjoyed canoeing, camping, and gardening. Gwynneth and Mel were rarely apart from each other and enjoyed long cross-country motorcycle trips together. Mel will be lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Gwynneth, their sons Garth (Geeta) and Paul (Denise). He will be missed by his sister, Gwen Hems (Steve & Kim), grandchildren Rowen, James, Kate, Liam, William and Grace, and also by his great-granddaughter Isla.

Published in Durham Region News on Nov. 2, 2020.
