Melvyn John SMITH
Unexpectedly passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Monday, August 31, 2020 in his 75th year. Dearly beloved husband of Joan (née MacMillan) of 49 years. Loving father of Karli and Dana; dear brother of Wendy Park (Robert); brother-in-law of Arlene Munro and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mel will be sadly missed by his many friends, neighbours, ex-colleagues at Ontario Power Generation, COMRA and Power Squadron and the Whitby Marina Community. As per Mel's wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will follow at a later date. Memorial donations in memory of Mel may be made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the charity of your choice and condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com


Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 9, 2020.
W.C. Town Funeral Chapel
110 Dundas Street East
Whitby, ON L1N 2H7
