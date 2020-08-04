1/1
Member of Albert Street Gospel Hall Oshawa Emily YOUNG
Peacefully passed into Glory to be with her Lord and Saviour at Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Saturday August 1, 2020, with her loving daughter, Linda, by her side. Reunited with her late husband Gordon. Will be lovingly remembered by her son in law Bill MacKenzie and her extended family and her many friends. Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Wednesday August 5, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. Please call the funeral home at 905-443-3376 to reserve your time for attendance for the visitation. MASKS REQUIRED. The service will be by invitation only and will be held on Thursday, August 6th at 1:00 p.m. The interment will follow at Mount Lawn Cemetery. If desired, donations to the CNIB would be preferred in lieu of flowers. At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/ Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
