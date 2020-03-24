|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Cameron VanderDuim in his 44th year. Loved son of Sharon and Peter, brother to Nicholas (Ashley) and Emily (Tyler) and uncle to Mila. Michael is now at peace. He is the strongest willed person we know. Michael taught us a lot about life and what really is important. The appreciation of feeling the warmth of the sun on your face, the rustling of leaves in the tree, water flowing in the creek, but most of all the smile in his eyes! A special thank you to his Union Avenue family for the love and support. Michael and our family truly appreciate everything. You will be forever in our hearts. Miss you! A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to NORTHCUTT ELLIOTT FUNERAL HOME 53 Division St. N. Bowmanville. Memorial donations be made to Union Avenue Home (Community Living Durham North) or Big Brothers Big Sisters of Clarington. Online condolences may be left at: www.northcuttelliott.com
Published in Durham Region News on Mar. 24, 2020