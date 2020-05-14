Michael Dennis PIERINI
1953-11-06 - 2020-04-27
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Pierini at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Morber) for 28 years. Best father ever to children Ian Pierini (Tomo), Amanda Holland (Joe), Carla Pierini (Dave) and Kristen Pierini (Jordan). Very proud grandfather to Mai, Avery, Quinn, Oliver, Emery, Charlotte and Adelie. Devoted son to Connie Cresswell of Sudbury, and the late Joseph Pierini (2015). Loving brother to Sandra Pierini, Cathy Barbeau (Gabe) and the late Belinda Patchett (2019) (Steve) and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mike retired from Ontario Hydro/OPG in 2013 after 35 years of service as a control tech. Family was the most important thing to Mike and being with his family was his greatest joy. Mike showed his love through the many kind and helpful things he did for his family every day. Smart and funny, with an infectious laugh, he always had the right advice when you needed it. A good friend to all who knew him, Mike was always willing to help someone in need. Mike continues to live on through his children and grandchildren who he was so proud of. As per Mike's wishes, cremation will take place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In memory of Mike, donations may be made to Sick Kid's. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca


Published in Durham Region News on May 14, 2020.
