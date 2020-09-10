It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Pierini at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Morber) for 28 years. Best father ever to children Ian Pierini (Tomo), Amanda Holland (Joe), Carla Pierini (Dave) and Kristen Pierini (Jordan). Very proud grandfather to Mai, Avery, Quinn, Oliver, Emery, Charlotte and Adelie. Devoted son to Connie Cresswell of Sudbury, and the late Joseph Pierini (2015). Loving brother to Sandra Pierini, Cathy Barbeau (Gabe) and the late Belinda Patchett (2019) (Steve) and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mike retired from Ontario Hydro/OPG in 2013 after 35 years of service as a control tech. Prior to this, he worked for Falconbridge Nickel Mines for 4 years. Family was the most important thing to Mike and being with his family was his greatest joy. Mike showed his love through the many kind and helpful things he did for his family every day. Smart and funny, with an infectious laugh, he always had the right advice when you needed it. A good friend to all who knew him, Mike was always willing to help someone in need. Mike continues to live on through his children and grandchildren who he was so proud of. Always loved and missed, forever in our thoughts and hearts. As per Mike's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held at the De Stefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. In memory of Mike, donations may be made to SickKids. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca