1/1
Michael Dennis PIERINI
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Michael Pierini at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday, April 27, 2020 at the age of 66. Beloved husband of Angela (nee Morber) for 28 years. Best father ever to children Ian Pierini (Tomo), Amanda Holland (Joe), Carla Pierini (Dave) and Kristen Pierini (Jordan). Very proud grandfather to Mai, Avery, Quinn, Oliver, Emery, Charlotte and Adelie. Devoted son to Connie Cresswell of Sudbury, and the late Joseph Pierini (2015). Loving brother to Sandra Pierini, Cathy Barbeau (Gabe) and the late Belinda Patchett (2019) (Steve) and uncle to many nieces and nephews. Mike retired from Ontario Hydro/OPG in 2013 after 35 years of service as a control tech. Prior to this, he worked for Falconbridge Nickel Mines for 4 years. Family was the most important thing to Mike and being with his family was his greatest joy. Mike showed his love through the many kind and helpful things he did for his family every day. Smart and funny, with an infectious laugh, he always had the right advice when you needed it. A good friend to all who knew him, Mike was always willing to help someone in need. Mike continues to live on through his children and grandchildren who he was so proud of. Always loved and missed, forever in our thoughts and hearts. As per Mike's wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held at the De Stefano Funeral Home, 1289 Keith Ross Drive, Oshawa (south side of Taunton Road, east of Thornton Road by the Oshawa Airport) 905-440-3595 on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., with visitation from 10:00-11:00 a.m. In memory of Mike, donations may be made to SickKids. Memories may be shared at www.destefanofuneralhomes.ca


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.
Send Flowers
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.
1289 Keith Ross Drive
Oshawa, ON L1H 7K4
(905) 440-3595
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DeStefano Funeral Home Services Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved