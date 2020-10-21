It is with great sadness we announce the sudden passing of Michael Edward Gartlan, 63, at his home in Ajax, Ontario on Sunday, October 18, 2020. Mike will always be remembered by his beloved daughter Rachel Anne Gartlan of Whitby. Mike was born to his pre-deceased parents Joan Cecelia Gartlan (Landry) and William Edward Gartlan in April 1957 in Peterborough, Ontario and resided in Ajax most of his life. He is lovingly remembered by his brothers and sisters of Janine Burrage (John), Cindy Norwood (Sam), Kevin Gartlan (Pauline), Shawn Gartlan, Patrick Gartlan (Mary) and Lisa Druer (Sonny). Mike is remembered by Ruth Gartlan (former spouse), his many nieces and nephews, Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and lifelong family friends. Due to current restrictions, cremation will take place at Ajax Crematorium & Visitation Centre and Michael will be buried at a private family service at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Whitby, Ontario with his parents. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Canadian Diabetes Association would be appreciated.



