Michael John THOMPSON
At the Kingston Health Sciences Centre on Monday October 5, 2020, Mike Thompson passed away at the age of 74. Beloved husband of Jane (nee Cunningham) and loved father of Bryan of Steinbach MB and Karen Hotston (Ben Allison) of Picton. Remembered by his grandchildren Jesse and Alexandria Hotston and their father David. Dear brother of Elizabeth 'Liz' Wilson of Picton, Tom (Barb) of Lindsay, Paul of Acton and the late Marg MacKinnon and Joe. Mike was a long time member of the Royal Canadian Legion Picton Br. 78 and the Oshawa Navy Club. There will be no service at this time and cremation has taken place. Memorial donations to the PECMH Foundation or the Kidney Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Whattam Funeral Home 33 Main St., Picton. www.whattamfuneralhome.com

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 9, 2020.
