Michael KUCZWAL
Peacefully passed on October 17, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Nancy and devoted father of Terry. Brother of Ed Kuczwal and Olga Quick. Brother-in-law of Larry, Joy, John, David, Bonnie and Judy. Mike will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Public visitation was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Sunday, October 25th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service was held in the chapel on Monday, October 26th at 10:30 a.m. Cremation followed and a private scattering will take place at Groveside Cemetery in Whitby. In Mike's memory, donations to the Cancer Unit at Lakeridge Health Oshawa would be greatly appreciated.


Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
