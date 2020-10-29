Michael KUCZWAL

Peacefully passed on October 17, 2020 at Lakeridge Health Oshawa at the age of 73. Beloved husband of Nancy and devoted father of Terry. Brother of Ed Kuczwal and Olga Quick. Brother-in-law of Larry, Joy, John, David, Bonnie and Judy. Mike will be missed by many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Public visitation was held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Sunday, October 25th from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. A funeral service was held in the chapel on Monday, October 26th at 10:30 a.m. Cremation followed and a private scattering will take place at Groveside Cemetery in Whitby. In Mike's memory, donations to the Cancer Unit at Lakeridge Health Oshawa would be greatly appreciated.