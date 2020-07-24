1/1
Michael P. McCartney
1936 - 2020
Michael "Mike" McCartney, of Tignish Prince Edward Island, passed away peacefully on Monday June 29, 2020, at Western Hospital, in nearby Alberton, with his wife, Mary Kinch at his bedside following an extended hospital stay. Born July 15, 1936, to Arthur and Marjorie (Douglas) McCartney, in Goderich, Ontario but spent his formative years in Ajax, Ontario. He was a member of the Ontario Provincial Police and Toronto Police Dept. then for Suncor and Ont. Provincial Govt., retiring at age 65. Survived by his spouse, Mary Kinch, his children Mike McCartney, Ron McCartney, Oshawa, Ontario and Elizabeth (Don) Duhan of Corpus Christi, Texas, his grandson Dakota McCartney, Oshawa, Ontario, siblings Donna Anderchuk, Bill (Barb) McCartney, Jim McCartney, brother-in-law John Ford, sister-in-law Freda Kinch and the Kinch Family of P.E.I. Predeceased by parents, brother Robert (Bud) McCartney, sisters Judith (Judy) Ford and Dorothy (Betty) Smith, sister-in-law Mary McCartney, brothers-in-law Russ Smith, Pete Anderchuk and Adrian Kinch. Arrangements West Prince Funeral Home. There was no service or viewing by personal request.

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 24, 2020.
