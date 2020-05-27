Michael Thomas "Mick" GERAGHTY
1941 - 2020
24 April 1941 – 22 May 2020
In his 80th year as a result of Mesothelioma. Dear husband of Josephine, much loved father of Kieran (Cortes Island, B.C.) and Brendan (Nelson, B.C.) Cherished Popa of Sidney (Gamble), Mari Róisín and Frae (Kieran - Janet), Lu and Dov (Brendan). Born in Westport, Co. Mayo, Ireland. Came to Canada in 1968. Brother of Sean and Bea (Ireland), Sr. Margaret, Eileen and Chris (England)- pre-deceased by Joseph, Brendan and Teresa. Beloved Uncle Mick or "UM" to many nieces and nephews in Ireland, England and Canada. Over the years volunteer with several organizations including Red Cross, YWCA, Rose of Durham and DDS. A Celebration of Life, and a good jam session, will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or masses please consider a donation in his memory to Durham Deaf Services, 900 King St East, Oshawa, or Canadian Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com

Published in Durham Region News on May 27, 2020.
