Michele TUFFORD
It is with great sadness that our family announces that Michele Tufford passed away peacefully at the Timmins and District Hospital after a short illness on Tuesday June 30, 2020 with her sisters Denise and Cathy by her side. Born in Bowmanville Ontario on March 10, 1965, Michele attended Clarke High School and then spent many years working in the restaurant industry in the Oshawa area. Michele will be missed by her mother Ruth Tufford, sisters Denise Tufford (Jack) and Cathy MacDonald (Ron) and nephews Colin (Danielle) and Tyler as well as her many friends. Michele will be remembered by her family and friends for her amazing ability to cook complicated and yummy recipes for her family and friends (especially her lobster bisque), her infectious laugh, and huge heart. She will join her father Francis Tufford who left us many years ago and we are sure they are together again and smiling down on us now. Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be planned for a later date where we will all be able to reflect fondly on our memories of Michele. The family would appreciate donations to the Canadian Cancer Society in Michele's memory. https://support.cancer.ca/site/TR/Events/GEN_ON_;jsessionid=00000000.app20023c?NONCE_TOKEN=0053DA0F6F82D51A5E8FC76D45F1FCB8&px=8811273&pg=personal&fr_id=20868

Published in Durham Region News on Jul. 9, 2020.
