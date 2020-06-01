Micheline Lucette HOLINATY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Micheline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 26, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of David for 60 years. Loving mother of David, Paul, Renée (Denis Langevin) and Rodney. Cherished grandmother of Alexandre, Melanie, Meghan, Cassandra, Sebastian, Isabella, Adam, Ashley, Braunze and the late Gabriel. Proud great-grandmother of Isaiah and Benjamin. She was a foster mother to many children over the years. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at Bond Head Cemetery in Newcastle. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Parkinson Canada. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved