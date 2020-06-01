Peacefully at home with her family by her side on May 26, 2020 at the age of 79. Beloved wife of David for 60 years. Loving mother of David, Paul, Renée (Denis Langevin) and Rodney. Cherished grandmother of Alexandre, Melanie, Meghan, Cassandra, Sebastian, Isabella, Adam, Ashley, Braunze and the late Gabriel. Proud great-grandmother of Isaiah and Benjamin. She was a foster mother to many children over the years. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held at Bond Head Cemetery in Newcastle. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society or Parkinson Canada. Condolences may be expressed online at www.wctownfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 1, 2020.