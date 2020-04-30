|
Passed away at Orchard Villa, Pickering on Friday, April 17, 2020 at age 80. Milton was beloved husband of Elaine (nee Medd) for 52 years. Loving father of sons Gene (Sandy) and Mark. Grandfather to Nolan (deceased), Travis and Kendall who were a great joy to him. Brother to Arlene Coates (Leonard), Carl (dec.) (Ellen), and Charles (Cheryl), and brother-in-law to Harold (dec.), Lawrence (Grace, dec.) and Betty Louise (Phillip). Children, music, and sports filled his life. In memory of Milton, donations could be made to Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto or the . Please go to aftercare.org for a further tribute.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 30, 2020