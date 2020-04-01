|
With hearts full of grief at our loss and gratitude for what we have had, the Galberg family of Greenbank Ontario share the news today of a remarkable man passing from our world into the next. Mogens Galberg lived a life of passion for all things beautiful. He loved old homes, building with his hands, playing music, raising and teaching his children and grandchildren, old guitars, friends, laughter, singing (always singing) and all the wonders of nature. His Danish heritage filled our lives and home with hygge and his spirit filled our lives with love. Among the many and varied experiences his life held, Mogens founded and ran, with the help of many, the Greenbank Folk Music Society. For 27 years he volunteered his energy and love of music to bring live concerts to our small community. He enriched the lives of many through his devotion to the task and loved every minute of it. His life’s version of “success” was never grounded in financial gain but in building a life of honour, pleasure and love. He was married to his wife Cathy in 1972 and their love affair lasted throughout their years together. He was blessed with 3 wonderful daughters Tara, Jennifer and Kelly: two much loved sons-in-law - Glen and Nathan and 6 amazing grandchildren – Emily, Nora, Max, Fin, Jack and Sam. His spirit will live on in them and in all the many people his life has touched. He is pre-deceased by his father Jørgen, and his brother Michael. He will be greatly missed by his Mother Anna Lise, his brother Flemming and wife Janet, brother Alan and wife Ingrid and many, many friends and relatives. The family invites you to celebrate his life with them at the Greenbank Centennial Hall on an upcoming date to be determined. Follow here for updates. May he rest in great peace.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 1, 2020