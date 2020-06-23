Munro Barbara Beaton
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Munro's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barbara (Barb) Beaton, (née Munro) October 15, 1930, left this world peacefully at the age of 89 on June 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband William (Bill) Beaton and her parents William and Agnes Munro. Barb will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Barb was a devoted mother of Bruce (Colleen) and Lynn Oldfield. Loving Grandmother of Zackary (late), Cody, Brady and Drake. Big sister of June (Don), Marilyn and Kathy (Tom) and Auntie too many nieces and nephews. Barb will also be missed by her very dear friends Linda and Bob. It is with gratitude that we remember the loving care that the staff of Chartwell Wynfield LTC gave to Barb during her last days. A celebration of life will take place at a date to be determined. If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aftercare Cremation & Burial Service Oshawa / Whitby
901 Simcoe Street North
Oshawa, ON L1G 4W1
(905) 432-9424
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved