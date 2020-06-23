Barbara (Barb) Beaton, (née Munro) October 15, 1930, left this world peacefully at the age of 89 on June 20, 2020. She was predeceased by her beloved husband William (Bill) Beaton and her parents William and Agnes Munro. Barb will be deeply missed by her family and many friends. Barb was a devoted mother of Bruce (Colleen) and Lynn Oldfield. Loving Grandmother of Zackary (late), Cody, Brady and Drake. Big sister of June (Don), Marilyn and Kathy (Tom) and Auntie too many nieces and nephews. Barb will also be missed by her very dear friends Linda and Bob. It is with gratitude that we remember the loving care that the staff of Chartwell Wynfield LTC gave to Barb during her last days. A celebration of life will take place at a date to be determined. If desired, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada.



