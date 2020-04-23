|
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and dear friend to many, on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was certainly a feisty, fun-loving, life of the party type person, always welcoming others into her circle of friends. She turned 96 in March of this year and luckily, we were able to celebrate her birthday before Covid-19 took hold. It seems so ironic that the very social lady she was, always organizing a family/friend get-together, that she should pass away during this strict social distancing period. Daughter of Myrtle and Harold Boddy, she was born on the farm in Baltimore, Ontario in March,1924, the eldest of four sisters, Dorothy (Elliott), Audrey (Todd), Doreen (Northey) and one brother, Gord (Jackie). The family moved to Oshawa in the late nineteen-twenties and lived on Jarvis and Albert Sts. Just before WWII she met Vincent McGahey and they were married in 1944. During their 43 years of marriage, they raised four children, Howard (Lynne Richards), Warren (Hazel Harrison), Stuart, (passed away at 36) (Beth Driscoll), and Diane (Bruce Kindree). Pre-deceased by her husband Vincent, 69, she is survived by her children, daughter-in-law Beth (Karl Neubauer), grandchildren Alison, Laura, Nicholas, Jessica, Douglas, Lauren and Madison, great-grandchildren Natalie, Tyler, Lucas, Zoey, Lincoln, Oliver and Vincent, step-grandchildren Gillian, Brodie and Ashley and step-great-grandchildren Oliver, Jamie, Lennon, Meredith and Sebastian and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She held many jobs starting during WWII, working at Pedlar People, Oshawa, making munitions and later, was caregiver to at least 21 children over the years, as well as working at Malcolm Adam Jewellers in downtown Oshawa. She loved to watch the Blue Jays, knit and enjoyed the regular Friday night get-togethers of family and friends with a "nip" or two of Forty Creek. Always a good sport, she enjoyed dressing up in one of her many costumes - a favourite being a turn of the century one-piece black bathing suit passed down from the generation before her and a red cowboy hat! But her favourite pastime was knitting blankets and baby outfits for babies and babies to come, and literally hundreds of pairs of warm winter mittens. The family would like to thank the St. Elizabeth PSWs Sandra and Anna, her nurses, Drs. Kapusta and Brankston for their many years of care and her hairdresser Shiona Dale for giving mom that weekly morale boost. Many cherished memories and family keepsakes! For any wishing to leave online condolences, go to makfuneralhome.com and for memorial donations, please consider the Children's Wish Foundation, Sunnybrook Hospital or the which can be made through McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Thank you all for your love, support and prayers! She will be dearly missed and never forgotten.
Published in Durham Region News on Apr. 23, 2020