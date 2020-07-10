After sustaining severe injuries from a fall at her retirement home, Muriel passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at Oshawa's Lakeridge Health Centre, where the staff had written on the board above her hospital bed, "The cutest little lady!". At 103 years of age, she outlived her beloved husband, Hector "Hec" (d.1996) - whom she married in 1935, as well as all her siblings; Dorothy Mitchell, Myrtle Kuchinski, Marjorie Scott, and James Steel. She is lovingly remembered and greatly missed by her daughters Sherrill Henderson (husband Dave) and Marilyn Keenan (husband Tony), her eight grandchildren Jo-Anne, Sandra, Steven, Scott, Sharon, Karen, Kevin, Sean, her 17 great-grandchildren, and her 6 great-great grandchildren. Born September 23rd 1916 in Montreal, she and Hec enjoyed many winters in Florida after his 1968 retirement from Canadian Pacific Railway, and summers at their Apple Hill, Ontario farm. They moved to the Toronto area in the 70's to be closer to their daughters and grandchildren. Family time was always a previous priority. Her ever-ready smile always brightened gatherings and events, whether playing cards or bingo with friends, on motor coach trips with condo neighbours, or chatting with fellow residents at her seniors' home dining table. Private family interment will take place in September in Maxville, Ontario, where Hec, her sister Dot, brother Jim, and mother Alice are also buried. Online condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
