Murray DEVERILL

Murray DEVERILL Obituary
Passed away peacefully with his daughter by his side on February 26, 2020 at the age of 68. Loving father of Stacey Deverill (Rob) and Shaun Deverill (Corrdina). Proud grandpa of Braden and Alexandre. He will also be missed by his sisters Lynda (Ward, deceased), Denise (Steve) and his brother John (Marg). Predeceased by his parents Gladys and Jack Deverill. Donations may be made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or the SickKids Foundation. On-line condolences may be placed at www.mceachniefuneral.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 29, 2020
