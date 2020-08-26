1/1
Myrna Audrey Burgess
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Myrna Burgess on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 89. Predeceased by her husband John Hicks. Devoted and loving mother to Patricia (Bill) Jolin and Brian Hicks. Loving grandmother to Ryan (Summer), Aaron (Taylor), Jesse, Christian and Amber Jolin. Cherished great-grandmother to Phoenix, Mason and Noah. She will be greatly missed by her black cat Sparky. She worked at General Motors for nearly 43 years. She later spent all her time with her grandchildren, attending any and all of their special events. She enjoyed her Friday afternoon appointments with her hairdresser Janice and the staff. She has been a member of Royal Canadian Legion Branch 43 for 32 years. She was an avid dart player at the Monday and Friday night dart league at the Legion. She also played on the Tuesday night dart league at the Seniors Centre. Sincere gratitude to the Doctors and Nurses at LHO on G5 with thanks to nurse Febbie. Please call the funeral home to reserve your attendance for visitation at 905-443-3376. MASKS REQUIRED Visitation will be held at Mount Lawn Funeral Home and Cemetery, 21 Garrard Road, Whitby on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. A private family funeral service will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. Friends and family are invited to watch the live stream service. Login in to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html password: Arbor2020 At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/ Donations in memory of Audrey may be made to a charity of one's choice. Online condolences may be shared at mountlawn.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 26, 2020.
