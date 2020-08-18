1/1
Myrtle Bowser
Peacefully passed away at her home with her family by her side on Friday, August 14, 2020 at the age of 97. Predeceased by her husband John Blakney and Raymond Bowser. Loving mother to David (Margo), Jack (Carol), Linda, Patrick (Joan), Brian, Joel (Janet), Janice, Evan, Raymond (the late Eileen), Walter (Rhonda), Grant (Isabel), and Cheryl. Will be fondly remembered by her 32 grandchildren, 52 great grandchildren and 20 great great grandchildren. Dear sister of Zilda, Elin, Neil and predeceased by her 6 sisters and 3 brothers. A private family memorial service will be held on Friday, August 21 at 2:30 p.m. Friends and family are invited to watch the live stream service. Login in to the site a few minutes before the schedule service time. Login into: http://distantlink.com/dlm18.html password: Arbor2020 At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/

Published in Durham Region News on Aug. 18, 2020.
