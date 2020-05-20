Myrtle (Peggy) KONOBY
Passed away peacefully, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, on May 16th, at the age of 85. Beloved wife of the late Raymond Konoby. Loving mother to Don(Wendy), Michael(Donna), Colleen, and Bill. Proud grandmother to Steve(Tracy), Phil(Kim), Shannon(Andy), Jaclyn, Dan, and the late Jeffrey. Cherished great-grandmother of Leah, Hailey, and Quinn. Peggy loved life and spending time with her family and friends. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by all. Peggy has gone home to be with the Lord. Arrangements entrusted to Oshawa Funeral Home, with a private graveside service to take place. A Celebration of Life will take place at a future time. If desired, memorial donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences may be directed to www.oshawafuneralhome.com


Published in Durham Region News on May 20, 2020.
