Passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on the afternoon of Friday April 3rd at the age of 73. Predeceased by her husband of nearly 54 years, and true love Larry, and her oldest son Marc. She lives on through her sons Scott and Greg. She will be forever missed and loved by the granddaughters that were the light of her life Cassandra and Madison, and she'll be held ever dear by her new grandson Keon. Though her early years weren't always easy ones, a strong spirit, kind heart, and a little help from a few good friends saw her through. In her late teens she met her true soul mate, best friend & her rock Larry and never looked back. As a mother, Nancy succeeded in providing her children the nurturing, stable home that she didn't always have herself. The magical Christmas mornings and other warm family memories she created will not only live forever in the hearts of her family but molded her children into confident and caring adults. Upon returning to the workforce her strong work ethic, inherent perfectionism and infectious joy of life were just a few of the keys to her vocational success. And while enjoying retirement she realized lifelong dreams by cruising the Caribbean and Mediterranean and vacationing across Europe. Nancy will be so sadly missed by everyone that knew her and who's lives she touched. We knew she wouldn't stand to be separated from Larry for too long. Rest peacefully, until we all meet again.



