Passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at The Wynfield Long Term Care in Oshawa. Loving mother to Keith and Ann and the late Marion (d. 1971). Devoted grandma to Lindsey. Predeceased by her husband Cyril Townsend (d. 1997) of 49 years and her sisters Marion and Elsie. Dearly remembered by her brother David Austin. Arrangements entrusted to OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234). Donations made to the Alzheimer Society of Durham Region would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 14, 2020