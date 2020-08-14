It is with heavy hearts that the family of Natalie Olesky (nee Rudy) announce her passing on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at the age of 78. Natalie was the beloved wife of Stanley for 55 years. She was the much-loved mom of Michael Olesky, Lisa Stewart (Dave) and Laura Haineault (Maurice), cherished Baba of Emily, Jessica, Alexandra, Morgan, Julian and Cameron, dear and loving sister of Walter Rudy (Shirley Gordon) and Sylvie Hicks (Larry), and dear sister-in-law to the late Joseph Olesky (Ann). Natalie will also be missed by her many nieces and nephews. Natalie was born on June 14, 1942 in Oshawa. She was the oldest daughter of Louis and Lily Rudy. In addition to being a caring and compassionate daughter, she also had the ability to ensure that her family's needs came first. Natalie was an amazing teacher with the Durham Region Roman Catholic Separate School Board for 25 years. She inspired and equipped the youngest learners, giving them a wonderful foundation of faith and education. Most of all, Natalie loved and cared for her family, praying for them constantly and living selflessly for them. She loved gardening, cooking extravagant meals in her Ukrainian tradition and faithfully attending her "special" church. As her health declined throughout the years, she allowed her family the privilege of caring for her. A special thank you is extended to the staff of Fairview Lodge who provided such special care and compassion throughout the past two and a half years. Natalie will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing this humble and loving spirit. Friends may visit at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, on Friday August 14th from 5pm until 8pm. Panachyda will be at 7:30pm. Please call the funeral home at 905-433-4711 to register a 15 minute time to visit, or use the RSVP on the website. Masks are required. A private family funeral service will follow. Donations to the Alzheimer Society can be made in memory of Natalie, and can be made at the funeral home or online. To share an online condolence please visit www.armstrongfh.ca