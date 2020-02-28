|
|
Sadly Neil passed away at his home on Thursday, February 13, 2020 Predeceased by his parents Jack and Patricia Anthony. Neil will be remembered by his sisters Catherine (Ken) Ogilvie, and Diane (Bill) Baughn, his nephews Steven (Karen) Krizsan, David Krizsan, and niece Sarah (Bill) Lamascese. Great uncle to Jackyln, Steven, and James Krizsan, and Michael and Matthew Lamascese. At Neil's request there will be no Funeral Service. Cremation has taken place. There will be a gathering for family and friends to remember Neil on Friday March 6,2020 from 2 -4 at Royal Canadian Legion Br. 43, 471 Simcoe Street South, Oshawa.
Published in Durham Region News on Feb. 28, 2020