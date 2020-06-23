GILCHRIST, Lisa Amy Mary (née Bertolo) (November 10, 1964 ~ June 19, 2020) After a courageous battle, Lisa passed away peacefully in the arms of her family. Beloved and (" best looking") daughter of Rino and Caterina Bertolo. Cherished wife of Dr. Timothy Gilchrist for 29 years. Loving mother of (and lovingly cared for by) Robert, Catherine, and Alexander. Lisa will be greatly missed and never forgotten by her sisters Laura Bertolo (Greg Bell) and Monica Bertolo (Tim Sallows) and her children Cooper, Hayden and Camille. She will be fondly remembered by the extended Bertolo and Gilchrist families. Lisa was operating a successful interior design business when she received her devastating diagnosis in 2018. In spite of being in constant pain, she never gave up the battle, while maintaining her trademark high energy and "joie de vivre". All who knew Lisa recognized she was an "energizer bunny", always doing something and never being able to sit still. She was the definition of a "mama bear" and the bright light in her family. A special thank you to the caregivers and friends who helped and visited Lisa during her journey. Visitation will be held at the OSHAWA FUNERAL HOME, 847 King Street West (905-721-1234) on Thursday, June 25th from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. (Please note Covid-19 restrictions in effect). Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST CATHOLIC CHURCH (903 Giffard Street, Whitby) on Friday, June 26th at 10:30 a.m. Cremation to follow. Due to Covid-19 restrictions there will be no reception following the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to www.ALS.ca would be greatly appreciated. Lisa left us too soon; she leaves behind a huge vacuum. The family will never be the same again. Online condolences may be made at www.oshawafuneralhome.com
Published in Durham Region News on Jun. 23, 2020.