After a courageous battle with ovarian cancer, Patricia passed away peacefully at home on September 22 at the age of 73. Beloved wife of James for 47 years. Adored mother of Jessica (Rob) and Jeremy (Bethany). Fun-loving and proud grandmother of Jake and Laurel. Survived by brother Terry (Barbara). A special thank you to Halina and Raina at VHA for their outstanding service. Patricia will be dearly missed by her extended family and friends. To place online condolences please visit www.armstrongfh.ca
Published in Durham Region News on Sep. 24, 2020.