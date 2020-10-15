1/
nee Corbett Allison CUNNINGHAM
It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Allison Cunningham. Born October 2, 1931 in Airdrie, Scotland. Allison passed away in her sleep at Extendicare Rouge Valley on October 8, 2020. Predeceased by her husband John (2006). She will be deeply missed by her daughter Caroline and her son Derek. Also, her grandchildren of whom she was so proud, Cameron (Carese), Jenna (Dan), Alexandra (Jubin) Reid, Jonathan (Holly) Cunningham, her great-grandchildren Lexi and Bentley Cunningham, and family in Canada, Scotland and England. We would like to thank the nursing staff and all the PSWs in Clarke House at Extendicare Rouge Valley for their love and kindness in caring for Allison during her time at Rouge Valley, especially in her last week. As per Allison's wishes cremation has already taken place. Online condolences may be made at www.mceachniefuneral.ca

Published in Durham Region News on Oct. 15, 2020.
