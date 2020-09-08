Passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at home on Friday September 4, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved wife of the late Paul. Life long companion of the late John Monaghan. Cherished mother to Kathy (Paul Martin), Paul (Jane) and the late Wendy Harris. Devoted gramma to Kerry (Justin Kruger), Brittany (Andrew Sommerville), Dustin (Samatha) Harris, David (Jenn) Rachlis, Beth (Dave Niven) Rachlis, Jennifer (Taylor Spratt) Martin and Stephanie (Kendon Espe) Martin. Great gramma to Chase Allen, Lea and Jessie Rachlis and Logan Spratt. Sister to Audrey Kimmerer, Marilyn (Howard) Souter, and the late Bill Fair, Jim Fair, Dorothy Larkin, Evelyn Meisenheimer. Donna had close and endearing relationships with her nieces and nephews and valued her friends and neighbours. Friends may call at MOUNT LAWN FUNERAL HOME and CEMETERY 21 Garrard Road Whitby on Wednesday September 9, 2020 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. Please call the funeral home at 905-443-3376 to reserve your attendance. A private family service will be held on Thursday September 10, 2020 at 11 am. For those who wish to view the service, we invite you to watch via live stream. Log onto the site a few minutes before service time at 11 am. Login: http://Distanlink.com/dlm18.html
Password Arbor2020. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation: Palliative Care, in Donna's name. At the direction of The Bereavement Authority of Ontario, please follow the link for further information about directives surrounding COVID 19. https://thebao.ca/registrars-directive/