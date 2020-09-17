Passed away peacefully at Post Inn Village in Oakville on Friday, September 11th. Loving wife of the late James Kaye. Loving mother to the late Linda, Tom (Sharon), Beverly (Justin) and John (Molly). Cherished Gramma to James (Meaghan), Ian, Rachel, Hilary and Madison (Brandon). Beloved Great Gramma to James. Sadie is survived by her sisters Ann and Sandra (Don) in Newfoundland and her brother Randall (Carol) in New Brunswick. We will miss the mischievous glint she would get in her before she did something, she knew she shouldn't say or do. Due to current Covid-19 restrictions on gatherings, a private family service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Low & Low Funeral Home, 23 Main Street South, Box 388, Uxbridge (905-852-3073). If desired memorial donations to the Willow Foundation, would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be made at www.lowandlow.ca
